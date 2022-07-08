Man, 22, spared jail after throwing drugs from bridge

A drug dealer who threw drugs over a bridge on to a river bank in Ipswich when he was approached by police has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Carl Thompson and two other people were seen acting suspiciously on the Sir Bobby Robson Bridge and when they were approached by a police officer they said they were waiting to catch a train to go back to London, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Thompson had dropped something over the bridge onto the river bank and when the package was retrieved it was found to contain 50 ecstasy tablets, 14 wraps of heroin and five wraps of crack cocaine.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said the drugs were worth between £335 and £540.

When Thompson was searched he was found in possession of two phones which contained messages consistent with drug dealing.

Thompson, 22, of Glimmer Way, Wainscott, Kent, admitted possessing crack cocaine, heroin and ecstasy with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

He was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years, a 35 day rehabilitation order and was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.

The court heard that Thompson had got involved with drug dealing to pay off a drug debt but had now turned his life round and had a job.