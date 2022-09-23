Court told store had 'completely disregarded' duty to manage asbestos risk

Poundland “completely disregarded” its duty to manage the risks from asbestos in one of its Ipswich town centre stores, a court has heard.

During a sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court, Recorder Dijon Basu KC said it appeared there was a culture of Poundland “not caring” about the asbestos in the former Woolworths building in Carr Street.

The court heard that Poundland was aware of the presence of asbestos in the four storey building before they took over the lease of the premises following an expert survey in 2010.

Asbestos was found in a number of areas, including ceiling and floor tiles on the shop floor and in a stock room and in a damaged panel close to an area where goods were brought in and out of the building.

However, despite yearly surveys by experts saying that access should be restricted from some areas of the building until the asbestos had been removed or sealed Poundland had failed to produce a plan to manage the problem, said Pascal Bates, prosecuting on behalf of Ipswich Borough Council.

The court heard that Poundland had taken steps to block off some areas where there was asbestos by sealing doors, placing warning signs on the doors and placing metal stacking shelves in front of them.

However, Mr Bates said on one occasion when there was a water leak from an upper floor a contractor had gone to the area without having the benefit of an asbestos management plan which would have identified areas containing asbestos.

Mr Bates said there was an obligation on whoever had control of the premises to manage the asbestos and to have an asbestos management plan because of the serious health risks from asbestos.

Poundland has admitted breaching control of asbestos regulations between 2011 and 2018 by failing to monitor the condition of asbestos in the building, failing to ensure that areas containing asbestos were properly maintained or the asbestos removed and failing to ensure that the location of asbestos and its condition was provided to every person liable to disturb it and to the emergency services.

The court heard that Poundland had no previous asbestos related convictions and had sought to put matters right by working with Ipswich Borough Council.

The company, which had now produced an asbestos management plan, accepted it had a lack of understanding about some of its regulatory duties and had been over reliant on its asbestos consultants.

The company’s legal representative said there had been a low risk of harm to customers and staff as the asbestos in ceiling tiles was unlikely to be disturbed.

He said Poundland didn’t accept there was a culture of not caring about the asbestos in the building.

The case continues on Friday ( September 23).