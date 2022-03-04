Car windscreens smashed in Ipswich residential street

The car windscreens were smashed in Hawke Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars have been damaged in an Ipswich residential street.

The cars were parked on Hawke Road in the town on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

One car had its front windscreen damaged, while the other had the rear windscreen smashed.

They were damaged at some point between 6.30pm and 10.30pm.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/12816/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.