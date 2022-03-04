News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Car windscreens smashed in Ipswich residential street

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:19 PM March 4, 2022
The car windscreens were smashed in Hawke Road, Ipswich

The car windscreens were smashed in Hawke Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars have been damaged in an Ipswich residential street.

The cars were parked on Hawke Road in the town on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

One car had its front windscreen damaged, while the other had the rear windscreen smashed.

They were damaged at some point between 6.30pm and 10.30pm.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/12816/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 5/11/2020 of a Sainsbury's supermarket at Colton. The boss of Sainsbury's has writt

Retail

Sainsbury's to close three cafés at Suffolk stores

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Popular pub near Ipswich under new ownership 

Pubs

'We're absolutely delighted': New owners take charge at The Fountain pub

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Teachers spend March 1 striking after disputes with Ipswich School over their pensions.

Teachers stage strike action at Ipswich School

Abygail Fossett

person
The A12 between Ipswich and Colchester was blocked 

A12 | Updated

A12 between Ipswich and Colchester blocked after cars hit sinkhole

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon