Cash stolen as thieves break into Ipswich home

The burglary happened at a home in Gainsborough Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Cash was stolen after thieves broke into a home via a kitchen window in north Ipswich.

The incident happened at an address in Gainsborough Road, near Christchurch Park, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday, Suffolk police said.

An unknown number of thieves forced open a kitchen window to the side of the property to gain access.

While inside, an untidy search was conducted.

A watch, wooden box and contents, including a bottle containing loose coins, were stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anybody acting suspiciously nearby at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/64948/22.