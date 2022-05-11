News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Cast iron machine table stolen from driveway in Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:12 PM May 11, 2022
The object was stolen from a driveway at a home in Exeter Road in Felixstowe

The object was stolen from a driveway at a home in Exeter Road in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A cast iron machine table has been stolen from outside a home in Felixstowe. 

The incident happened on a driveway of a home in Exeter Road in the Suffolk coastal town on Wednesday. 

The cast iron machine table, which is used as a work surface, was taken sometime between 7am and 11.30am. 

Anyone who witnessed the theft of the table is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28477/22. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

