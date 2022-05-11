Cast iron machine table stolen from driveway in Felixstowe
Published: 4:12 PM May 11, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A cast iron machine table has been stolen from outside a home in Felixstowe.
The incident happened on a driveway of a home in Exeter Road in the Suffolk coastal town on Wednesday.
The cast iron machine table, which is used as a work surface, was taken sometime between 7am and 11.30am.
Anyone who witnessed the theft of the table is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28477/22.
