Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Cat injured after being shot with BB gun

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:09 PM January 31, 2022
The cat was shot in Kelly Road in Ipswich

The cat was shot in Kelly Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A cat was left injured after being shot with a BB gun on the Chantry estate of Ipswich.

The incident happened in Kelly Road, near Chantry Park, at some point between 2pm and 10pm on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

The cat was hit in the side and is recovering at home.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/6307/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

