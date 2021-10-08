Cat shot with pellet gun in Nacton

Published: 2:53 PM October 8, 2021 Updated: 3:20 PM October 8, 2021

Queens Way, in Ipswich, was the site of a brutal incident of animal cruelty - Credit: Google

A cat has been shot with a pellet gun in Ipswich, leaving it in need of significant treatment.

The incident occurred at some point between 6am on October 5, and 6.30pm on October 6 on Queens Way, near Ravenswood.

A police spokesman said the dark brown and ginger pet was shot in the leg, breaking the bone and requiring significant treatment at the vets.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a cat was injured in Ipswich - https://t.co/33BqIDZWOi — Ipswich Police (@IpswichPolice) October 8, 2021

Officers are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any information about the incident, or suspicious activity on 101.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.