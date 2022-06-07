Further thefts of catalytic converters reported in villages near Ipswich
- Credit: Google Maps
Further thefts of catalytic converters have been reported in villages in and around Ipswich.
On Monday, it was reported that two vehicles had been targeted in Bramford and Little Blakenham by thieves.
But Suffolk police has now said a further three thefts have been recorded, with two crimes taking place in the Daking Avenue and Goodlands areas of Boxford between 2.40am and 3am on Tueday.
Police are trying to trace the owner of a small silver car which was seen in the area at the time.
Another catalytic converter theft was also recorded in Upsher Green, Great Waldingfield, between 2am and 2.30am last Wednesday.
The previously-reported thefts in Acton Road, Bramford between last Wednesday and Thursday and the incident in The Beeches, Little Blakenham, between April 14 and last Friday are still being investigated.
Anyone with any information about the thefts should contact Suffolk police, quoting the appropriate crime references for the following incidents:
Boxford, Daking Avenue - 37/34814/22
Boxford, Goodlands - 37/34818/22
Great Waldingfield, Upsher Green - 37/34187/22
Bramford, Acton Road - 37/33895/22
Little Blakenham, The Beeches - 37/34199/22
