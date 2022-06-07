News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Further thefts of catalytic converters reported in villages near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:49 PM June 7, 2022
There has been a spate of catalytic converter thefts in villages around Ipswich

There has been a spate of catalytic converter thefts in villages around Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Further thefts of catalytic converters have been reported in villages in and around Ipswich.

On Monday, it was reported that two vehicles had been targeted in Bramford and Little Blakenham by thieves.

But Suffolk police has now said a further three thefts have been recorded, with two crimes taking place in the Daking Avenue and Goodlands areas of Boxford between 2.40am and 3am on Tueday.

Police are trying to trace the owner of a small silver car which was seen in the area at the time.

Another catalytic converter theft was also recorded in Upsher Green, Great Waldingfield, between 2am and 2.30am last Wednesday.

The previously-reported thefts in Acton Road, Bramford between last Wednesday and Thursday and the incident in The Beeches, Little Blakenham, between April 14 and last Friday are still being investigated.

Anyone with any information about the thefts should contact Suffolk police, quoting the appropriate crime references for the following incidents:

Boxford, Daking Avenue - 37/34814/22

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan to close Crown Pools in major shake-up of Ipswich sports facilities
  2. 2 Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer
  3. 3 Two 16-year-old boys charged after Ipswich stabbing
  1. 4 Former Tesco team leader avoids jail after sexually assaulting three women
  2. 5 Superstar Ed Sheeran picks up curry in Framlingham after jubilee performance
  3. 6 'It is very sad' – Final part of landmark HMS Ganges mast taken down
  4. 7 Teens appear in court charged over Ipswich stabbing
  5. 8 5 great pubs with links to Suffolk's maritime past
  6. 9 Spate of catalytic converter thefts in villages near Ipswich
  7. 10 GALLERY: Your pictures of Ipswich's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Boxford, Goodlands - 37/34818/22

Great Waldingfield, Upsher Green - 37/34187/22

Bramford, Acton Road - 37/33895/22

Little Blakenham, The Beeches - 37/34199/22

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The blaze occupied an area of 3m by 8m

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews tackle blaze at Ipswich home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
'Roxy' the fox has been a regular visitor of one Ipswich local over the past few months

Suffolk Live News

'It was starving' - Ipswich NHS worker nurses 'Roxy' the fox back to health

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A 28-year-old man was left in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich on Thursday.

Middle class drug users 'feeding into' Ipswich knife crime, councillor says

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Michele Lathwell and Amie Morgan at the Wards View street party in Kesgrave 

The Queen | Gallery

GALLERY: 10 pictures of stylish Kesgrave jubilee street party

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon