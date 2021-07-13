Cats left with broken bones after being 'thrown' in Kesgrave

Published: 3:51 PM July 13, 2021

Four cats have been injured in Main Road, Kesgrave - Credit: Google Maps

Four cats have been left with leg injuries and broken bones after reportedly being thrown in Kesgrave.

Police received reports that the four cats, who all belong to the same owner in Main Road, were injured between July 1 and July 8.

It is believed the cats had been swung by their back legs and thrown to the ground.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the force has not received any further reports and these may have been targeted attacks.

She added the cats are currently being given painkillers to help treat their injuries.

Those with information that could help police with their enquiries are asked to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference 37/37075/21.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.



