CCTV appeal after cash stolen from ATM dispensing tray at Ipswich store
- Credit: Suffolk police
A man and a woman are alleged to have stolen cash that was accidentally left in a dispensing tray at a convenience store in Ipswich.
The incident happened at the Europe Express store in Compair Crescent, by Pentahotel near Ipswich railway station, at about 9am on Friday, January 7.
The victim used the ATM inside the store, but left a large quantity of cash in the dispensing tray in error.
Two people - a man and a woman - are alleged to have stolen the cash before the victim returned.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man and a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/1328/22.
