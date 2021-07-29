News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
CCTV image released after electric scooter stolen from Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:51 PM July 29, 2021   
Officers are keen to speak with two males after an electric scooter was stolen from Ipswich 

CCTV footage has been released after an electric scooter was stolen from Ipswich, with police keen to speak with two males in connection with the theft. 

The incident occurred at approximately 2.25am on Saturday, July 10 outside Cult Café in University Avenue on the Waterfront.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police, said: "A Kangoo E-Scooter, which was secured to a cycle rack, was removed and stolen.

"A few days later, the victim located the scooter but it had been damaged.

"Officers would like to speak to the two males pictured in the CCTV image as they may be able to help with this investigation."

Anyone who believes they recognise the males pictured in the CCTV image, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/37315/21.

