Ipswich Star > News > Crime

CCTV images issued following theft from car in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:24 PM September 17, 2021   
Police would like to speak to a male and female with regards to a theft from a motor vehicle in Ipswich

Police would like to speak to a male and female with regards to a theft from a motor vehicle in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they want to speak to, after a bag was stolen from a car in Ipswich.

The incident took place shortly after 5.45pm on Wednesday, September 1, in London Road.

Do you know this female?

Do you know this female? - Credit: Suffolk police

A group of four people were witnessed approaching a parked, unlocked car — a Ford S-Max — and then leaning inside, before taking a bag from the back seat.

An item was placed into a female’s bag and the stolen bag was then thrown into a bush.

Officers would like to speak to the male and female pictured in the CCTV images as they may be able to help with this investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise either the male or the female pictured in the CCTV images, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/48562/21.

person