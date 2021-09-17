CCTV images issued following theft from car in Ipswich
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they want to speak to, after a bag was stolen from a car in Ipswich.
The incident took place shortly after 5.45pm on Wednesday, September 1, in London Road.
A group of four people were witnessed approaching a parked, unlocked car — a Ford S-Max — and then leaning inside, before taking a bag from the back seat.
An item was placed into a female’s bag and the stolen bag was then thrown into a bush.
Officers would like to speak to the male and female pictured in the CCTV images as they may be able to help with this investigation.
Anyone who believes they recognise either the male or the female pictured in the CCTV images, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/48562/21.
Most Read
- 1 Police cordon off section of Ipswich residential street
- 2 Teenagers arrested after 17-year-old boy stabbed in Ipswich
- 3 Road outside Ipswich closed after two cars collide
- 4 A14 to close following four vehicle crash
- 5 School completes £15.5million revamp with demolition of former building
- 6 How pub was transformed into community hub
- 7 Teenage boy denies knife attack near Ipswich supermarket
- 8 Two people rescued in four vehicle crash on A14
- 9 Ipswich company pleads guilty after post-Grenfell fire notice ignored
- 10 Teenager, 17, charged with possession of offensive weapon after incident