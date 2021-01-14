Police issue CCTV images in connection with Ipswich investigation

Published: 4:55 PM January 14, 2021

Police have released two CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in Ipswich.

The images come as part of an investigation into the incident, which happened between 11pm and 11.15pm on November 22 last year in Clarkson Street.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police was unable to go into further detail about the incident.

Suffolk police were unable to go into further detail about the incident in Clarkson Street - Credit: Suffolk police

The spokeswoman added however that they believe the man pictured may be able to help them with the investigation.

Those who believe they recognise the man pictured, or who have any information regarding the incident, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/67878/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.