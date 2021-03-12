Woman jailed for stealing perfume from Boots in Ipswich

Published: 5:28 PM March 12, 2021

Chantelle Kerry stole four bottles of perfume from Boots in Tavern Street, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A woman has been jailed for four months for stealing bottles of perfume from a shop in Ipswich while serving a suspended prison sentence.

Chantelle Kerry, 39, from Unity Street, Ipswich, appeared before magistrates in custody, via video link, on Friday.

On Wednesday, March 3, she walked into the Tavern Street branch of Boots, selected four boxes of perfume, worth a total of £82.50, and left without making any attempt to pay for the items.

At the time, she was subject to a 12-week suspended prison sentence.

Kerry was arrested on Thursday and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre, where she was subsequently charged with theft from a shop.

Magistrates activated the suspended sentence and imposed a further four weeks' custody for the theft.