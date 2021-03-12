Woman jailed for stealing perfume from Boots in Ipswich
- Credit: Archant
A woman has been jailed for four months for stealing bottles of perfume from a shop in Ipswich while serving a suspended prison sentence.
Chantelle Kerry, 39, from Unity Street, Ipswich, appeared before magistrates in custody, via video link, on Friday.
On Wednesday, March 3, she walked into the Tavern Street branch of Boots, selected four boxes of perfume, worth a total of £82.50, and left without making any attempt to pay for the items.
At the time, she was subject to a 12-week suspended prison sentence.
Kerry was arrested on Thursday and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre, where she was subsequently charged with theft from a shop.
Magistrates activated the suspended sentence and imposed a further four weeks' custody for the theft.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich hotel to open new Urban Spa as lockdown restrictions ease
- 2 Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12
- 3 Man with 'unenviable record' is jailed for biting police
- 4 Suffolk rapist jailed for more than five years
- 5 Tributes paid to much-loved shopkeeper who was town's mayor three times
- 6 'We could all be Sarah': Women share safety fears online
- 7 Concrete lamp post falls and smashes outside family homes
- 8 Woman accused of forging a will is charged
- 9 Rapid Covid testing finds 103 asymptomatic cases in four weeks in Suffolk
- 10 Lorry crash involving bin man to be investigated by safety regulator