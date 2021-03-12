News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman jailed for stealing perfume from Boots in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 5:28 PM March 12, 2021   
Staff will transfer to the other Boots store in the Sailmakers Centre on Tavern Street. Picture: NEI

Chantelle Kerry stole four bottles of perfume from Boots in Tavern Street, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A woman has been jailed for four months for stealing bottles of perfume from a shop in Ipswich while serving a suspended prison sentence. 

Chantelle Kerry, 39, from Unity Street, Ipswich, appeared before magistrates in custody, via video link, on Friday.

On Wednesday, March 3, she walked into the Tavern Street branch of Boots, selected four boxes of perfume, worth a total of £82.50, and left without making any attempt to pay for the items.

At the time, she was subject to a 12-week suspended prison sentence.

Kerry was arrested on Thursday and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre, where she was subsequently charged with theft from a shop.

Magistrates activated the suspended sentence and imposed a further four weeks' custody for the theft.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich hotel to open new Urban Spa as lockdown restrictions ease
  2. 2 Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12
  3. 3 Man with 'unenviable record' is jailed for biting police
  1. 4 Suffolk rapist jailed for more than five years
  2. 5 Tributes paid to much-loved shopkeeper who was town's mayor three times
  3. 6 'We could all be Sarah': Women share safety fears online
  4. 7 Concrete lamp post falls and smashes outside family homes
  5. 8 Woman accused of forging a will is charged
  6. 9 Rapid Covid testing finds 103 asymptomatic cases in four weeks in Suffolk
  7. 10 Lorry crash involving bin man to be investigated by safety regulator

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oak Meadows air ambulance

Updated

Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Marcus McKenzie Carlyle Close, Ipswich

'About as low as you can get' – burglar raided Ipswich home as victims...

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Orwell Housing has submitted plans for 18 new affordable homes in Prince of Wales Drive Picture: GO

Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich shops to be demolished for 15 new homes

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Nurse Maria Alexiou preparing a Covid-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Connaught

Coronavirus

Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon