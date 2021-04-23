Residents hit out at 'disgusting' litter on Ipswich estate
- Credit: Gemma Burden/ Charlotte McLaughlin
Residents concerned at anti-social behaviour in Chantry have said that litter is one of their biggest gripes - after one family collected three bags of rubbish from a single pathway.
Gemma Burden spent last Friday picking up the rubbish from Radcliffe Drive to Hawthorn Drive with her husband Lee and her four-year-old son, Austin.
Mrs Burden said: "My husband has just walked our dog up there again and collected another bag full. In just one week. Disgusting and so disappointing."
Kerrie Williams was also out picking up the rubbish with her son, and said the situation "annoys her so much".
Another resident, Rebecca Bland, added: "The amount of glass on the pavements at the moment is awful. Some dog owners need to learn the word 'responsible' and pick up after their dog."
Mr Burden said the responsibility lies with individuals to stop their behaviour, and explained it was his biggest concern right now.
He said: "Littering would be my biggest gripe at the moment. I see lots of posts about drug-dealing in the area but not something I have witnessed."
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt recently highlighted in the House of Commons his concerns about reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-dealing in the area.
He told the leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg: "I’ve been knocking on quite a few doors in the Chantry area of Ipswich.
"One of the keys issues I have taken away are concerns about anti-social behaviour and potential drug-taking and dealing in the area, in particular in Stonelodge Park.
"We know that increased police presence and regular patrols are part of deterring this kind of illicit activity and so I welcomed the extra 51 police officers we now have in the local area."
Mr Hunt also questioned whether the police funding settlement for Suffolk was fair. The 2021/22 settlement is £15.8billion, up by £600million on the previous year.
Elizabeth Hughes, Labour's candidate in the Suffolk police and crime commissioner election, said it was not just about the settlement but about wider cuts to policing.
"This is the culmination of 11 years of austerity when our police have the highest workload in the country," she said.
Of the problems in Chantry, she said: "This is not the only place in Ipswich that has had its share of issues."
But she said that Stonelodge Park has recently become an issue of concern after "drug paraphernalia" was found.