Man suffers 'puncture wounds' in Ellenbrook Green fight
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A man in his 20s was treated for 'puncture wounds' following an assault in Ipswich on Saturday night.
Police confirmed that a man had been injured during a fight in Ellenbrook Green last night, which led to officers cordoning off the area.
They said the victim had suffered a facial injury and two minor puncture wounds, and had travelled to hospital in a taxi before officers arrived at the scene.
Officers were called at 7pm by a member of the public reporting they had just witnessed a fight between a group of males.
In a statement released late on Sunday morning, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman added: "All parties had dispersed prior to police arrival and officers subsequently identified that a man who had been injured during the incident was travelling to hospital in a taxi."
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident. The force said his injuries are neither life-threatening nor life-changing.
"No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries into the incident are ongoing," added the spokesman.
A police scene was in place in the area where the assault is believed to have taken place, but was lifted earlier this morning.
Any witnesses are asked to contact South CID at Landmark House, in Ipswich, on 101, quoting reference 9881/21.