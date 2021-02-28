News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man suffers 'puncture wounds' in Ellenbrook Green fight

Tom Potter

Published: 11:52 AM February 28, 2021    Updated: 12:20 PM February 28, 2021
The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to hospital.

The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A man in his 20s was treated for 'puncture wounds' following an assault in Ipswich on Saturday night.

Police confirmed that a man had been injured during a fight in Ellenbrook Green last night, which led to officers cordoning off the area.

They said the victim had suffered a facial injury and two minor puncture wounds, and had travelled to hospital in a taxi before officers arrived at the scene.

The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to hospital.

The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Officers were called at 7pm by a member of the public reporting they had just witnessed a fight between a group of males.

In a statement released late on Sunday morning, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman added: "All parties had dispersed prior to police arrival and officers subsequently identified that a man who had been injured during the incident was travelling to hospital in a taxi."

The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to hospital.

The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident. The force said his injuries are neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

"No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries into the incident are ongoing," added the spokesman. 

Police tape and vehicles could be seen at the junction of Ellenbrook Road and Sheldrake Drive.

Police tape and vehicles could be seen at the junction of Ellenbrook Road and Sheldrake Drive.

A police scene was in place in the area where the assault is believed to have taken place, but was lifted earlier this morning.

Any witnesses are asked to contact South CID at Landmark House, in Ipswich, on 101, quoting reference 9881/21.

