Community calls for action as two questioned over Ipswich stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing in the Hawthorn Drive area of Ipswich - Credit: Archant

People in the Chantry area of Ipswich have called for more crime deterrents after a man was stabbed near a parade of shops.

Police were called to reports of a group of males running along Hawthorn Drive - one of them thought to be carrying a large knife - at 8.55pm on Monday, May 16.

Officers later learned a man in his 20s had been stabbed and was receiving treatment in hospital. He has since been discharged.

It is believed there were eight suspects involved in the attack, which police think was targeted, who are all described as wearing dark clothing and had their faces obscured. Two vehicles have also been linked to the incident – a red Fiat 500 and a white Ford Fiesta.

On Tuesday, two people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. They are being questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

The community believes that more should be done to deter crime in the area. - Credit: Archant

Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw either of the two cars – both of which were likely to be carrying numerous passengers – between 4pm and 10pm on Monday. Residents are asked to check any CCTV or doorbell cameras they have, or dashcam footage.

Additional police patrols were being carried out, and a "precautionary" Section 60 authorised until 10.45pm on Tuesday covering the majority of Ipswich. This granted officers additional stop and search powers.

Police said there was no perceived risk to the wider public, but there was an increased risk of violence between people either directly involved or associated with the incident.

The incident comes just weeks after a 16-year-old was left seriously hurt in a machete attack in the area, and the community has been reacting and believes more must be done to stop these crimes from happening.

Stephanie Barrett, from Simply Flowers, on a parade of shops in close proximity to the police cordon, said: “I still feel predominantly safe during the day, but you do notice that towards the evening groups of people hanging around.

“There used to be a lot of trouble out the back, a lot of drug-taking, we did have to phone the police a few times because you could see them dealing.

“Now that the houses are there it’s better because that doesn't happen as much.

“There’s no CCTV really, I think it’s only the Co-op that have CCTV, there's nothing for the shops on the parade at all to add a deterrent."

Police believe the attack happened near to the parade of shops in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich. - Credit: Archant

Another local business person, who did not want to be named, said of hearing about the incident: “It’s disgusting to hear.

“The square is supposed to be having a revamp at some point and they’ve told us that they’re going to put CCTV in the square which will help.

“It needs to be done, we’ve been dealing with this for years, kids being kids really but it’s changing over the years - it’s getting worse than what it used to be.

“It intimidates the elderly, and this square thrives on them."

County councillor, Nadia Cenci, said: "Like everyone else, I was horrified by this stabbing in my division of Chantry.

"Although we have been assured that the public are safe and that it was a targeted attack, the people of Ipswich deserve a safer space for their families to grow up in.

"I hope those who know who is responsible, for this dreadful crime, contact the police. Any information however small is invaluable to the investigation."

A police prescence remained on Tuesday morning at the suspected location of the stabbing. - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “There will be increased patrols in the area, so the local community can expect to see more police officers over next few days.

"Alongside making numerous enquiries to identify those involved in the incident last night, officers continue to gather intelligence and take enforcement action in respect of all persons who would bring crime and disorder to Chantry and all areas of the town.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 29847/22.