News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Three plead guilty as chef robbed in late night town centre robbery

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM October 6, 2021   
Upper Brook Street

A 50-year-old chef was forced to withdraw money from a cash machine in a late night robbery in Upper Brook Street. - Credit: Archant

A 50-year-old chef was forced to withdraw money from a cash machine during a late night robbery in Ipswich town centre, a court has heard. 

The victim had been out drinking in the town and after leaving a club with friends he had gone to get a kebab before going to a cash point in Upper Brook Street at around 5am, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

He was approached by a 17-year-old youth and forced to withdraw £10 from a cash machine after being punched.

During the incident he was also assaulted by 20-year-old Chelsea O’Connor and her twin sister Shannon.

The 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, and the O’Connor sisters had all denied robbery and a jury was empanelled on Tuesday ( October 5) to try their case.

However, after a short adjournment, the 17-year-old youth admitted robbing the victim of his mobile phone, glasses and money on August 29 last year.

Chelsea O’Connor, 20, of Fore Street, Ipswich, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and Shannon, also of Fore Street, Ipswich, admitted an offence of common assault.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lorry becomes stuck under Ipswich bridge
  2. 2 12 fire engines called to Ipswich office block
  3. 3 Woman stole more than £1,000 of alcohol from supermarket on two occasions
  1. 4 One rescued after car becomes trapped in flood water
  2. 5 First look inside - former Co-op HQ transformed into luxury apartments
  3. 6 Owner of Miss Quirky Kicks fears shoplifters will force her out of business
  4. 7 A14 slip road near Ipswich blocked after crash
  5. 8 Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by Mercedes near Waterfront
  6. 9 Cornhill street preacher guilty of breaching Covid lockdown rules
  7. 10 Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said the pleas of Chelsea and Shannon O’Connor were acceptable and a trial would not be necessary on the robbery charge.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence to November 4 to allow pre-sentence reports to be prepared on all three defendants.

“This was a serious incident not only of public disorder but also involved the bullying of a man in a vulnerable state to get money from him,” said the judge.

Judge Levett said he needed to know from the probation service if there was any aspect of the 17-year-old youth’s character which would allow him to say he was a dangerous offender.

Chelsea O’Connor was remanded in custody and the other two defendants were granted bail.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said that during the incident the victim was punched by the 17-year-old youth and another male and told he would be left alone if he gave them £10.

The victim was taken to hospital after police found him in the gutter with a cut lip and bruising to his face.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Betfairs Millionaire megaplays game embedded in a background of cash

Kesgrave man wins nearly £900,000 on a 60p bet

Timothy Bradford

person
Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Ipswich road closed after crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Cars are able to pass, but slowly

Suffolk Live | Video

Gridlock in Ipswich after flooding caused by heavy rain

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon