Three plead guilty as chef robbed in late night town centre robbery

Published: 7:00 PM October 6, 2021

A 50-year-old chef was forced to withdraw money from a cash machine in a late night robbery in Upper Brook Street. - Credit: Archant

A 50-year-old chef was forced to withdraw money from a cash machine during a late night robbery in Ipswich town centre, a court has heard.

The victim had been out drinking in the town and after leaving a club with friends he had gone to get a kebab before going to a cash point in Upper Brook Street at around 5am, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

He was approached by a 17-year-old youth and forced to withdraw £10 from a cash machine after being punched.

During the incident he was also assaulted by 20-year-old Chelsea O’Connor and her twin sister Shannon.

The 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, and the O’Connor sisters had all denied robbery and a jury was empanelled on Tuesday ( October 5) to try their case.

However, after a short adjournment, the 17-year-old youth admitted robbing the victim of his mobile phone, glasses and money on August 29 last year.

Chelsea O’Connor, 20, of Fore Street, Ipswich, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and Shannon, also of Fore Street, Ipswich, admitted an offence of common assault.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said the pleas of Chelsea and Shannon O’Connor were acceptable and a trial would not be necessary on the robbery charge.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence to November 4 to allow pre-sentence reports to be prepared on all three defendants.

“This was a serious incident not only of public disorder but also involved the bullying of a man in a vulnerable state to get money from him,” said the judge.

Judge Levett said he needed to know from the probation service if there was any aspect of the 17-year-old youth’s character which would allow him to say he was a dangerous offender.

Chelsea O’Connor was remanded in custody and the other two defendants were granted bail.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said that during the incident the victim was punched by the 17-year-old youth and another male and told he would be left alone if he gave them £10.

The victim was taken to hospital after police found him in the gutter with a cut lip and bruising to his face.