Woman's ex partner sat by a window all night after she threatened to kill him

An Ipswich woman who made her former partner’s life “hell” after their relationship ended and threatened to kill him has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Chloe Squirrell’s ex sat up by a window all night after receiving a text from her telling him to watch his back and saying: “You’re a dead man. I’m going to stab you in the neck,” Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Police found 24-year-old Squirrell in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich on December 10 with a brown-handled knife tucked into the waistband of her jeans after she called 999 and said she had a knife and was going to her former partner’s address, said Stephen Mather, prosecuting.

When officers went to check on Squirrell’s ex-partner, he said he had feared she would carry out her threat.

When Squirrell was interviewed by police she admitted sending the threatening message to her former partner but denied intending to carry out the threat.

“She said she wanted to worry him,” said Mr Mather.

Squirrell, of Woodlark Close, Ipswich, admitted possessing a knife and sending a threatening message and was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to do 100 hours' unpaid work and was given a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Squirrell was also banned from contacting her former partner and from going to Waterloo Road in Leiston.

Sentencing her on Tuesday (April 12), Judge Samantha Leigh said she’d been in a relationship with the victim for three years.

“You simply didn’t accept it was over and you bombarded him with messages that were vile and were meant to upset and worry him. You made his life hell.

“You threatened to attend his address and to kill him and when you were stopped you had a kitchen knife with you,” said the judge.

Judge Leigh warned Squirrell that if she breached the terms of the suspended sentence order she would be brought back to court and jailed.

Lynne Shirley, for Squirrell, said the offences had been committed after the breakdown of her three-year relationship with the victim.

She said Squirrell’s children didn’t live with her and she had a number of issues.