Christchurch Park closed as police investigate 'suspicious package'

Christchurch Park in Ipswich is currently closed as police investigate a "suspicious package".

Police were called at about 4.10pm on Sunday, April 10 to reports that the package had been found on a bench in the park.

Officers are currently in attendance and in the interests of safety, police have closed the park, including Christchurch Mansion, with members of the public requested to leave.

Police thanked the public for their understanding and co-operation whilst enquiries continue.

