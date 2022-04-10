News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Christchurch Park closed as police investigate 'suspicious package'

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:26 PM April 10, 2022
The Brett Drinking Fountain

Christchurch Park is currently closed while police investigate a suspicious package - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Christchurch Park in Ipswich is currently closed as police investigate a "suspicious package".

Police were called at about 4.10pm on Sunday, April 10 to reports that the package had been found on a bench in the park.

Officers are currently in attendance and in the interests of safety, police have closed the park, including Christchurch Mansion, with members of the public requested to leave.

Police thanked the public for their understanding and co-operation whilst enquiries continue.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

