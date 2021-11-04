Trial date set for man accused of carrying weapons in Christchurch Park
Published: 7:30 PM November 4, 2021
The trial of a man accused of possessing an axe, a catapult and a metal dog leash in an Ipswich park will take place in February next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, November 4, for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Jason Howells, 46, of Springhurst Close, Ipswich.
He pleaded not guilty to affray, having a dog leash and a catapult as offensive weapons and having an article with a blade, namely an axe.
He is alleged to have been in possession of the weapons at around 4.30pm in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, on September 27 this year.
Howells chose not to be legally represented during the hearing.
His trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing February 28 next year.
