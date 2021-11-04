News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Trial date set for man accused of carrying weapons in Christchurch Park

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 PM November 4, 2021
Hot weather in Christchurch park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jason Howells is accused of possessing weapons in Christchurch Park - Credit: Archant

The trial of a man accused of possessing an axe, a catapult and a metal dog leash in an Ipswich park will take place in February next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, November 4, for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Jason Howells, 46, of Springhurst Close, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to affray, having a dog leash and a catapult as offensive weapons and having an article with a blade, namely an axe. 

He is alleged to have been in possession of the weapons at around 4.30pm in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, on September 27 this year.

Howells chose not to be legally represented during the hearing.

His trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing February 28 next year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Traffic problems as restoration of historic Ipswich house starts
  2. 2 Fiancée of alleged spiking victim brands incident 'disgusting'
  3. 3 Young woman spiked with needle during night out in Ipswich
  1. 4 Pair avoid jail after being caught with drugs and knives near Ipswich bridge
  2. 5 Stately home Shrubland Hall placed on Heritage at Risk register
  3. 6 Two arrested as police continue assault investigation
  4. 7 London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Suffolk
  5. 8 Police concerned for missing 15-year-old boy
  6. 9 'He transformed our lives' - Superheroes assemble in send off to Alexander
  7. 10 Ed Sheeran and Emma Raducanu donate to Elena Baltacha charity auction
Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kesgrave shooting jacob talbot-lummis

Ipswich Crown Court

Teenager locked up for 24 years for shooting friend in Kesgrave

Jane Hunt

person
Richard Rout and his mum Valerie Clift own land near the A14 at Copdock Interchange.

Copdock

'Disgraceful' - Highways chiefs attacked over handling of Copdock plans

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Revolution bar and nightclub in Ipswich Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Suffolk Constabulary

Three victims stabbed with needles and drinks spiked at nightclubs

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Residents of Benton Street in Hadleigh

Suffolk County Council

County Council 'don't care about our safety' say Benton Street residents

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon