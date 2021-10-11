News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man to be sentenced for assault and theft

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM October 11, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Christopher Nock will be sentenced in November after admitting assault and theft. - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man with 53 previous convictions will be sentenced next month after admitting assaulting a man and stealing his mobile phone, bank cards and alcohol.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Monday, October 11, was 33-year-old Christopher Nock of London Road, Ipswich.

He admitted assault causing actual bodily harm on August 25 this year and stealing the victim’s mobile phone, bank cards and alcohol on the same date.

He denied an offence of robbery and Catherine Bradshaw, prosecuting, said the pleas were acceptable and a trial wouldn’t be necessary on the robbery charge.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until November 22 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Nock.

Ipswich News

