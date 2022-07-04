Man order to sign sex offenders' registers for possessing indecent images

Christopher Sparrow, from Ipswich, changed his plea to guilty on Monday. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 57-year-old Ipswich man who had denied possessing indecent images of children has changed his pleas to guilty.

Christopher Sparrow, of Montgomery Road, Ipswich, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (July 4).

He pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to three charges of making indecent images of children.

However, on Monday he changed his pleas to guilty and the case was adjourned until July 22 to allow the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence on him.

After agreeing to adjourn the case Recorder Jeremy Benson warned Sparrow that all sentencing options would be open to the judge at the next hearing.

“I’m not giving any indication as to what the sentence will be,” said the judge.

Sparrow has admitted having five images in the most serious level A category , three images in category B and 14 images in

the lowest level C category.

The images were discovered by police on devices belonging to Sparrow on October 22, 2019.

Sparrow, who is on bail, has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim bas