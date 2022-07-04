News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man order to sign sex offenders' registers for possessing indecent images

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:30 PM July 4, 2022
Graham Goodchild of Bradfield Avenue, Hadleigh pleaded guilty to arson at a property in Peppercorn Way, Ipswich

Christopher Sparrow, from Ipswich, changed his plea to guilty on Monday. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 57-year-old Ipswich man who had denied possessing indecent images of children has changed his pleas to guilty.

Christopher Sparrow, of Montgomery Road, Ipswich, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (July 4).

He pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to three charges of making indecent images of children.

However, on Monday he changed his pleas to guilty and the case was adjourned until July 22 to allow the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence on him.

After agreeing to adjourn the case Recorder Jeremy Benson warned Sparrow that all sentencing options would be open to the judge at the next hearing.

“I’m not giving any indication as to what the sentence will be,” said the judge. 

Sparrow has admitted having five images in the most serious level A category , three images in category B and 14 images in 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12
  2. 2 15 of the best photos from Ipswich Music Day 2022
  3. 3 Road closed and person trapped in car after crash
  1. 4 Travellers pitch up at park in Ipswich
  2. 5 Keys secured as 'Goliath' £1.2m needed to restore burned down church
  3. 6 'School family' to skydive for TA diagnosed with brain tumour
  4. 7 Ipswich Music Day 2022: All you need to know
  5. 8 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk neighbourhoods with highest Covid rates
  6. 9 Ipswich family's visa nightmare leaves them fearing separation
  7. 10 Jailed in June: The Suffolk criminals locked up last month

the lowest level C category.

The images were discovered by police on devices belonging to Sparrow on October 22, 2019. 

Sparrow, who is on bail, has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim bas

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Police are looking to identify this man after an incident in Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Police launch appeal to identify man after incident in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Burns, 47, of Swallow Road, Ipswich, admitted seven sex offences at Ipswich Crown Court.

Animal sex charges against Kesgrave vet dropped, but child images admitted

Jane Hunt

person
Sarah-Louise Netherwood was jailed for five years and seven months at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Woman jailed for having sex with Ipswich schoolboy

Jane Hunt

person
Azgan Goshi, Sarah-Louise Netherwood and Klisman Toci are among the criminals jailed in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon