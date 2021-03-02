News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Sentence of Ipswich man caught with indecent images is adjourned

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM March 2, 2021   
Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

Christopher Webster will be sentenced on April 30 - Credit: ARCHANT

The sentence of an Ipswich man who admitted possessing hundreds of indecent images of children has been adjourned by a judge. 

Christopher Webster, 51, previously pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing prohibited images of children, and one charge of possessing extreme pornographic images on October 5, 2018.

Webster, of Grebe Close, Ipswich, was caught in possession of 105 indecent images of the most serious kind – Category A – as well as nine videos graded at the same level.

He was also in possession of 104 Category B indecent images and two videos, and 305 Category C indecent images as well as 13 videos of that grade.

Webster was also caught with 6,027 prohibited images of children and seven videos as well as 851 extreme pornographic images and 480 videos.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned sentence for a psychiatric report to be completed. 

Webster will now be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on April 30. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich visitors fined after 60-mile trip to Sea Palling in Norfolk
  2. 2 Injured man rescued after 'fall from height' on building site
  3. 3 Ipswich Town sack manager Paul Lambert
  1. 4 Blues getting closer to Paul Cook appointment with two former Town players in frame for his coaching staff
  2. 5 Covid fines more than double in Suffolk during third lockdown
  3. 6 Seal found with plastic wrapped around neck at beach
  4. 7 'There is no offer on the table... this is completely separate' - O'Neill on Town takeover reports and manager search
  5. 8 Rise in Ipswich coronavirus cases 'a wake up call'
  6. 9 Swan dead after dog attack
  7. 10 Air ambulance called after car collides with pedestrian
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to ho

Updated

Man taken to hospital after serious incident in Ipswich

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
A group on a night out at Brannigans in Ipswich in 2003

Are you in our photos from Brannigans in 2003?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
People walking past Debenhams

Debenhams in Ipswich to reopen for a huge closing down sale

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Almost all of the fines were handed out in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Shotley Gate missing woman found "alive and well"

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon