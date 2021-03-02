Sentence of Ipswich man caught with indecent images is adjourned
- Credit: ARCHANT
The sentence of an Ipswich man who admitted possessing hundreds of indecent images of children has been adjourned by a judge.
Christopher Webster, 51, previously pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing prohibited images of children, and one charge of possessing extreme pornographic images on October 5, 2018.
Webster, of Grebe Close, Ipswich, was caught in possession of 105 indecent images of the most serious kind – Category A – as well as nine videos graded at the same level.
He was also in possession of 104 Category B indecent images and two videos, and 305 Category C indecent images as well as 13 videos of that grade.
Webster was also caught with 6,027 prohibited images of children and seven videos as well as 851 extreme pornographic images and 480 videos.
Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned sentence for a psychiatric report to be completed.
Webster will now be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on April 30.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich visitors fined after 60-mile trip to Sea Palling in Norfolk
- 2 Injured man rescued after 'fall from height' on building site
- 3 Ipswich Town sack manager Paul Lambert
- 4 Blues getting closer to Paul Cook appointment with two former Town players in frame for his coaching staff
- 5 Covid fines more than double in Suffolk during third lockdown
- 6 Seal found with plastic wrapped around neck at beach
- 7 'There is no offer on the table... this is completely separate' - O'Neill on Town takeover reports and manager search
- 8 Rise in Ipswich coronavirus cases 'a wake up call'
- 9 Swan dead after dog attack
- 10 Air ambulance called after car collides with pedestrian