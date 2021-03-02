Sentence of Ipswich man caught with indecent images is adjourned

Published: 5:30 AM March 2, 2021

Christopher Webster will be sentenced on April 30 - Credit: ARCHANT

The sentence of an Ipswich man who admitted possessing hundreds of indecent images of children has been adjourned by a judge.

Christopher Webster, 51, previously pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing prohibited images of children, and one charge of possessing extreme pornographic images on October 5, 2018.

Webster, of Grebe Close, Ipswich, was caught in possession of 105 indecent images of the most serious kind – Category A – as well as nine videos graded at the same level.

He was also in possession of 104 Category B indecent images and two videos, and 305 Category C indecent images as well as 13 videos of that grade.

Webster was also caught with 6,027 prohibited images of children and seven videos as well as 851 extreme pornographic images and 480 videos.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned sentence for a psychiatric report to be completed.

Webster will now be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on April 30.