Crime

Raiders steal £2.5k of cigarettes from van at Ipswich Lidl

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:27 AM July 7, 2021   
Items were stolen from a van parked at Lidl in Handford Road.

Items were stolen from a van parked at Lidl in Handford Road - Credit: Google Street View

Raiders stole £2,500 of cigarettes from a van parked at Ipswich's Lidl store.

The blue Volkswagen Crafter van was broken into at the car park of the supermarket in Handford Road some time between 3.30pm and 4pm on Monday, July 5. 

Any witnesses to this incident, or anybody who was driving in the car park at the time with a dashcam in their vehicle, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 36470/21.

You can email donna.Jackson@suffolk.police.uk, visit Suffolk police's website suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call 101. 

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

