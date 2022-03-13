Lookout during violent burglary to be sentenced next month

A 41-year-old Ipswich man who acted as a lookout during a violent robbery at a shop in the town has had his sentencing hearing adjourned until next month.

Barrington Aikens waited outside the Corner Store in Clapgate Lane, Ipswich, while his 43-year-old co-defendant went into the premises, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Aikens had opened the door and looked in after hearing a noise and saw his co-defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacking a male member of staff who suffered a broken jaw and nose.

Daniel Taylor, prosecuting, said Aikens had “plainly” seen what was going on before shutting the door and waiting outside.

“He performed the role of lookout,” said Mr Taylor.

When the other man came out of the shop he had handed Aitkens some alcohol and they had gone on their way.

Aikens, 41, of Fore Street, admitted robbery at The Corner Store on July 21 last year.

His co-defendant has pleaded guilty to three robberies in Ipswich between July 15 and 21.

These were at Betfred, in Carr Street on July 15 during which £1,450 was stolen, the Three Star Food and Wine shop, in Felixstowe Road, on July 19 during which cash was stolen and The Corner Store, in Clapgate Lane on July 21 when £351 cash, alcohol and tobacco were stolen.

At an earlier hearing Recorder Graham Huston warned Aikens that a custodial sentence was “inevitable” and said a pre-sentence report would assist with the length of the sentence.

Oliver Haswell, for Aikens, said his client had gone to the Corner Store with his co-defendant with the intention of stealing alcohol.

“He goes to the shop and waits outside believing alcohol would be stolen and given to him,” said Mr Haswell.

He said Aikens had put his head round the door and took one step in and clearly must have seen his co-defendant using violence to someone.

He said that instead of distancing himself from him at that stage Aikens had shut the door and waited outside.

He said Aikens hadn’t been involved in the two earlier robberies committed by his co-defendant and didn’t know anything about them.

Aitkens’ sentencing hearing was adjourned until April 29.