Ipswich carer accused of fraud awaits verdict

The jury in the trial of an Ipswich care home worker accused of using an 80-year-old resident’s bank card details to pay for a Domino’s pizza order and a repair bill for her BMW has retired to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Clare Scarfe, 47, of Eccles Road, Ipswich who has denied two offences of fraud.

The court has heard that Scarfe was employed as a team leader at Peppercorn House in Peppercorn Way, Ipswich, and committed the alleged offences after helping the elderly resident to key in his bank card number when he was doing online banking.

The resident, who has since died, had been mentally fit but had physical issues which made it difficult for him to use a computer.

He allegedly asked Scarfe for help when he wanted to check his bank balance and she had assisted by keying in his bank card number.

In January 2018 he had asked her to help him make a transaction on the internet using his bankcard and she had allegedly kept a copy of the card number and used it to pay for a £45 order from Domino’s pizza.

The resident had spotted the transaction the following day and his card was cancelled.

A new card was sent to him and Scarfe had allegedly used the details to pay a £350 bill for her BMW.

Once again the transaction was spotted by the resident and his card was cancelled.

Giving evidence Scarfe claimed she had mistaken the care home resident’s card numbers, which she’d written on a post-it note, for her own.

She said she took morphine for pain following a car crash in 2008 and this had affected her memory leading her to writing down her bank card number on post-it notes.

She told the court she couldn’t take her bank card to work as there were no lockers and she either left them with her sons or in her car.

She told the court emergencies on both occasions meant she could not put the post-it with the resident's card numbers into the care home's "confidential" bin.

She said she had read out the number on the post-it note in her bag on both occasions and did not realise it was the alleged victim’s card number.

The jury will continue its deliberations today (Friday).