Father and daughter racially abused by dog walker
- Credit: Google
Police are appealing for information after a man and his daughter were racially abused by a dog walker in Claydon.
The incident happened in Edinburgh Gardens at about 5.50pm on Saturday, January 16.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking down the road with his daughter when they were approached by a man and a woman walking two dogs.
As they passed, the woman is said to have made a racially aggravated comment towards them.
The female suspect is described as in her 40s, with curly brown hair. It is believed the dogs were a Great Dane and a Tibetan mastiff.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, or has any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/2593/21, on 101 or email Charlotte.HALL2@suffolk.police.uk.
