Father and daughter racially abused by dog walker

Published: 6:36 PM January 21, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a man and his daughter were racially abused by a dog walker in Claydon.

The incident happened in Edinburgh Gardens at about 5.50pm on Saturday, January 16.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking down the road with his daughter when they were approached by a man and a woman walking two dogs.

As they passed, the woman is said to have made a racially aggravated comment towards them.

The female suspect is described as in her 40s, with curly brown hair. It is believed the dogs were a Great Dane and a Tibetan mastiff.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, or has any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number 37/2593/21, on 101 or email Charlotte.HALL2@suffolk.police.uk.