Two men steal pedal bike from outside Ipswich primary school

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:45 AM May 27, 2022
Two men stole a pedal bike from outside Clifford Road Primary School

Two men stole a pedal bike from outside Clifford Road Primary School - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been recorded on CCTV stealing a pedal bike from outside an Ipswich primary school.

The incident happened outside Clifford Road Primary School on Thursday, May 26 at about 3.15pm.

The duo were filmed breaking a lock on the pedal cycle outside the school and one of them rode it off down the street.

Both were wearing dark clothing with their faces covered, and one of them had a black rucksack on with red colouring.

Anybody with any information, or who saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the vicinity or who may have relevant CCTV or doorbell footage is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/32290/22.

