Rape arrest after man sexually assaulted in town

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:00 AM August 5, 2021    Updated: 10:01 AM August 5, 2021
A 37-year-old man from Colchester is currently in police custody after an alleged sexual assault in Abbey Field.  - Credit: Archant

A 37-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Essex Police were called to the Abbey Field area of the town shortly after 5.20am on Wednesday.

A man was allegedly sexually assaulted in Colchester and is being safeguarded by specialist officers.

A 37-year-old man from Colchester is currently in police custody after the incident. 

Anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting CAD 124 of August 4.

To report sexual assault or rape to Essex Police and/or find support, click here

