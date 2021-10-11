Man takes Audi A1 two weeks after prison release

Published: 4:00 PM October 11, 2021

Connor Roache admitted burglary and attempted burglary in Ipswich two weeks after being released from prison. - Credit: Archant

A 20-year-old man committed a burglary and a string of attempted burglaries in Ipswich two weeks after being released from prison, a court has heard.

Connor Roache was released from custody on August 28 this year and on September 10 he attempted to break into five houses in Sproughton Road, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The following day he broke into a house in Shrubland Avenue, Ipswich and stole car keys, a handbag and an Audi A1 between 3am and 6.45am.

An earlier hearing heard that a man woke up to find a series of notifications on his camera doorbell and discovered his wife's handbag and car keys were missing.

He then saw their Audi A1 being driven away from the driveway.

On Monday ( October 11) Roache, of Spinner Close, Ipswich, admitted burglary, taking an Audi A1 without consent and five offences of attempted burglary.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until November 8 to allow police to visit Roache in prison to speak to him about further offences he might want to be taken into consideration when he is sentenced.

The court heard that Roache was sentenced to 28 months' detention in June 2019.