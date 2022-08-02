Man required surgery after being hit with beer bottle, court hears

An Ipswich who man suffered a broken jaw after having a beer bottle thrown in his face underwent surgery to have screws inserted in the injury to help it heal, a court has heard.

The victim had left his home in the town’s Whitton estate to talk to a friend when he was approached by a man who grabbed him in a bear hug and said: “Why have you told everyone that Connor nicked a bike,” Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The victim went back to his house and picked up two golf clubs and then saw 21-year-old Connor Roche in his garden, said Stephen Mather, prosecuting.

There was some pushing between the victim and the man who had initially approached him and as the victim went to go back into his house he was hit in the face with a Budweiser bottle thrown by Roche.

The bottle, which didn’t break, struck the right side of his jaw and he underwent surgery to have screws fitted to help it heal, said Mr Mather.

As he left the scene of the attack Roche had smashed the front passenger window of a car belonging to the victim’s father and had also dented and scratched a door panel on the car.

Roche, 21, admitted an offence of wounding and criminal damage and was given a sentence of ten months detention in a young offenders’ association which will run consecutively to a 45 month sentence he is currently serving.

He was also banned from contacting the victim.

The court heard that Roche received the 45 month sentence in November last year after admitting burglary, five offences of attempted burglary and taking a car without consent.

He also asked for 19 other offences to be taken into consideration, including seven burglaries, seven attempted burglaries, four thefts of cars and one offence of criminal damage.

Simon Gladwell for Roche said his client accepted throwing the bottle but claimed he had thrown it in the direction of the victim’s house and had been aiming it at the wall.

He said Roche regretted causing the injury and wished to apologise for what he’d done.