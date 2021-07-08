Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into Pizza Hut

Video

Published: 8:48 AM July 8, 2021 Updated: 9:13 AM July 8, 2021

A car crashed into the Pizza Hut in Foxhall Road last night. - Credit: Archant

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a Pizza Hut in Ipswich.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash shortly after 11pm last night at the junction of Foxhall Road and Gladstone Road.

Police remain at the scene of the crash at Pizza Hut in Foxhall Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Archant

A bronze Kia left the road and crashed into the rear of the Pizza Hut building, Suffolk police said.

Officers attended and arrested the driver, a man in his 20s, on suspicion of drink driving.

A cordon was put in place and a structural engineer attended to assess the building as there were structural concerns.

The vehicle was recovered this morning after the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. - Credit: Archant

The vehicle has now been recovered and police left the scene at 8.20am.