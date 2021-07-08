Video
Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into Pizza Hut
Published: 8:48 AM July 8, 2021 Updated: 9:13 AM July 8, 2021
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a Pizza Hut in Ipswich.
Police were called to the single-vehicle crash shortly after 11pm last night at the junction of Foxhall Road and Gladstone Road.
A bronze Kia left the road and crashed into the rear of the Pizza Hut building, Suffolk police said.
Officers attended and arrested the driver, a man in his 20s, on suspicion of drink driving.
A cordon was put in place and a structural engineer attended to assess the building as there were structural concerns.
The vehicle has now been recovered and police left the scene at 8.20am.
