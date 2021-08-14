Street preacher denies breaching Covid regulations

Published: 6:00 AM August 14, 2021

An Ipswich man has denied breaching Covid-19 regulations and committing a public order offence by 'preaching' in Ipswich town centre during the third lockdown.

Paul Dawson appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The 42-year-old, of Regatta Quay, Ipswich, denied breaching health protection regulations and using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behaviour.

The offences are alleged to have taken place outside, in the area of the Cornhill, on February 21 this year.

The first charge alleges that Dawson had left his place of residence without reasonable excuse.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics said Dawson is accused of refusing to leave the area when requested and causing other members of the public offence by preaching about "Covid-19 and other topics".

Dawson appeared at court without legal representation and denied both charges.

He will now face trial at the same court on a later date.