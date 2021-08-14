Street preacher denies breaching Covid regulations
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
An Ipswich man has denied breaching Covid-19 regulations and committing a public order offence by 'preaching' in Ipswich town centre during the third lockdown.
Paul Dawson appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The 42-year-old, of Regatta Quay, Ipswich, denied breaching health protection regulations and using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behaviour.
The offences are alleged to have taken place outside, in the area of the Cornhill, on February 21 this year.
The first charge alleges that Dawson had left his place of residence without reasonable excuse.
Prosecutor Mark Milkovics said Dawson is accused of refusing to leave the area when requested and causing other members of the public offence by preaching about "Covid-19 and other topics".
Dawson appeared at court without legal representation and denied both charges.
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A14
- 2 Wife stabbed husband in 'moment of madness', court told
- 3 Man in 20s arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into tree
- 4 Man appears in court charged in connection with Ipswich stabbing
- 5 Elderly man's death caused by 'neglect' from care home
- 6 Prison lifer slashes fellow inmate with tin lid in gruesome attack
- 7 13 inappropriate 999 calls to Suffolk police revealed
- 8 Emergency services talk down man stuck up 15 metre pylon
- 9 Map reveals how rising sea levels could put coastal areas at flood risk
- 10 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
He will now face trial at the same court on a later date.