Court to decide if man fit to face arson charge

A plea hearing for a 33-year-old Ipswich man accused of arson has been adjourned to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on him.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (April 8) via a prison video link was James Bird, of Finchley Road, Ipswich.

Bird is accused of arson by destroying by fire a mattress and carpets belonging to Ian Burrows at a property in Chantry Green, Ipswich, on March 9 this year and being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case until May 11 to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on Bird to see if he is fit to enter a plea to the charge of arson.

His trial, if there is to be one, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing August 22.