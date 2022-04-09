News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Court to decide if man fit to face arson charge

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 8:00 AM April 9, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

James Bird appeared before Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A plea hearing for a 33-year-old Ipswich man accused of arson has been adjourned to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on him.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (April 8) via a prison video link was James Bird, of Finchley Road, Ipswich.

Bird is accused of arson by destroying by fire a mattress and carpets belonging to Ian Burrows at a property in Chantry Green, Ipswich, on March 9 this year and being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case until May 11 to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on Bird to see if he is fit to enter a plea to the charge of arson.

His trial, if there is to be one, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing August 22.

