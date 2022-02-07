News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man appears in court after girl, 11, left with fractured skull

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 1:31 PM February 7, 2022
Darbous hit and run

Adam Darbous appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court on Monday. - Credit: Archant

An 11-year-old girl suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain during a suspected hit-and-run collision, a court has heard. 

Adam Darbous, of Cecil Road, Ipswich, appeared before the town’s magistrates to face charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and possession of cannabis with intent to supply in relation to the incident. 

The child is currently receiving treatment at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following the incident in Portman Road, close to the junction with London Road, Ipswich on 3 February at 7pm. 

She was sitting in a red Daihatsu parked by the side of the road as the occupants were preparing to go to nearby shops. 

He entered no plea to all three charges and was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on March 7. 

