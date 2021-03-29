News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pair deny criminal damage after pink graffiti daubed on council office

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:16 PM March 29, 2021   
Ipswich Borough Council's Grafton House has been targeted by vandals

Two women have denied a charge of criminal damage following the graffiti attack - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Two women have denied a charge of criminal damage after the main office of Ipswich Borough Council was daubed in pink graffiti earlier this year. 

The council's Grafton House office, in Russell Road, was targeted on Monday, February 15.

A message in bright pink paint reading "tough love" and "12 demands ultimatum" was sprayed on the front door and windows. 

Graffiti team staff from Ipswich Borough Council removing the message

The graffiti was cleared on the same day by the council - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Several police cars attended the scene, and the council's graffiti team removed the message on the same day. 

It is alleged environmental group Burning Pink were behind the graffiti attack. 

Susan Hagley, 65, of Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, and Tina Smith, 40, of The Street, Alderton, both appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face a single charge of criminal damage. 

Both women pleaded not guilty to the charge and will now face a trial at the same court on July 20 this year. 

