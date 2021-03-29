Pair deny criminal damage after pink graffiti daubed on council office
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Two women have denied a charge of criminal damage after the main office of Ipswich Borough Council was daubed in pink graffiti earlier this year.
The council's Grafton House office, in Russell Road, was targeted on Monday, February 15.
A message in bright pink paint reading "tough love" and "12 demands ultimatum" was sprayed on the front door and windows.
Several police cars attended the scene, and the council's graffiti team removed the message on the same day.
It is alleged environmental group Burning Pink were behind the graffiti attack.
Susan Hagley, 65, of Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, and Tina Smith, 40, of The Street, Alderton, both appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face a single charge of criminal damage.
Both women pleaded not guilty to the charge and will now face a trial at the same court on July 20 this year.
