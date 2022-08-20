Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

A number of Suffolk criminals have been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court this week - Credit: Suffolk police

Two Ipswich drug dealers who were caught with cocaine and weapons and three men who stole more than £8,000 worth of alcohol are among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Benny Lee and Jamie Duncan

Benny Lee was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Benny Lee, of Holmhill Drive, Felixstowe, and Jamie Duncan, of Henslow Road, Ipswich, were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court this week.

On August 16 last year, 31-year-old Lee was stopped while driving on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds, with police recovering cocaine from his van.

Lee was again stopped on November 9 on the A14 near Ipswich due to the manner of his driving.

When he was stopped, he was found to be in possession of a knuckleduster and cocaine.

A mobile phone was also seized.

Jamie Duncan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Police were able to use the phone to make a connection between Lee and Duncan and potential drug dealing.

Following an investigation, Lee was arrested on July 14 this year and charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of a cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon.

Duncan, 32, was arrested on July 13 this year after a search warrant was carried out at his home address.

An amount of cocaine was discovered in the property and Duncan was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

After admitting the offences, Lee was sentenced to four years in jail for each count of possession with intent to supply, four years for being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and two months for possession of an offensive weapon, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Duncan was sentenced to three years for possession with intent to supply and three years for being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

Ionut Preda, Alin Chica and Marian Ionite

Ionut Preda, Alin Chica and Marian Ionite were jailed after a string of thefts in Norfolk and Suffolk.

More than £8,000 worth of alcohol was stolen between March 12 and August 10 in a number of incidents in Norwich, Ipswich and King's Lynn.

Officers were alerted by a member of the public that a large quantity of alcohol had been stolen from a business premises in Campbells Meadow, Kings Lynn.

The vehicle being used by the defendants was stopped shortly afterwards and the alcohol was seized.

The three men were initially arrested after police seized this haul of stolen alcohol - Credit: King's Lynn Police

The vehicle was also seized due to the driver having no insurance.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested, while the remaining suspect was arrested on foot a short distance away.

All three defendants, all of Erskin Road, London, were later identified as suspects in other thefts and were further arrested for these.

They all appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court for sentencing.

Ionut Preda, 21, was sentenced to one year and 18 weeks in prison for theft and ordered to pay £128 in compensation.

Alin Chica, 22, was sentenced to one year in prison for theft and given six penalty points on his driving licence for driving without insurance.

Marian Ionite, 26, was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison for theft and ordered to pay £128 in compensation.