Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Omar Bartholomew, Veli Rakepi and Leon Barnes are among those jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A drug dealer caught with a sock filled with cocaine down his trousers, and a man who assaulted his mum at her home and kicked her dog "5ft through the air" are among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Veli Rakepi

Veli Rakepi, 28, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Veli Rakepi, 28, was jailed for five years after being caught with 14 wraps of cocaine in a sock down his trousers in Ipswich.

Rakepi, of no fixed address, had denied a charge of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, and told officers in police interview the drugs were his own, Ipswich Crown Court previously heard.

However, on Tuesday, a jury of eight men and four women unanimously found him guilty of the charge.

After police stopped a silver Hyundai in February, Rakepi was found to have £445 in cash within the vehicle and officers noticed a "bulge" in his trousers, but did not respond when asked what it was.

At the police station, Rakepi pointed to his crotch and said: "I found it in the park" before producing a sock from the front of his trousers, which was found to contain 14 smaller packages containing white powder.

Rakepi told officers: "It's for me", and a drugs test confirmed he had cocaine in his system.

A fake Greek ID document and driving licence, in the name of Mihail Savvas but with Rakepi's pictures, were also found.

Rakepi, had already pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing false identity documents.

He also admitted charges of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Judge Levett jailed Rapeki for five-and-a-half years and banned him from driving for 57 months.

Omar Bartholomew

Omar Bartholomew has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Omar Bartholomew, 26, was jailed for three years and four months after supplying cocaine and heroin into Ipswich.

Bartholomew, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

His arrest and charge came as part of an Operation Orochi joint investigation with the Metropolitan Police.

The investigation found Bartholomew was using mobile phone lines to supply Class A drugs into Ipswich from May 2021.

Leon Barnes

Leon Barnes has been jailed - Credit: Suffolk police

Leon Barnes, 35, was jailed for two years after he assaulted his mum and kicked her dog "5ft through the air".

Barnes, of Verneuil Avenue, Stowmarket, previously pleaded guilty to affray, causing actual bodily harm, possession of a bladed article, criminal damage, and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

On June 25, 2021, he flew into a "fit of rage" at his mother's flat in Hadleigh after returning from his father's house, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When Barnes returned to his mother's, he started to shout and became extremely angry, making threats.

He began clenching his fists and then kicked his mum's Norfolk terrier in the stomach - "launching it 5ft through the air", Mr Myatt, prosecuting, said.

He then pushed his mum to the floor, and struck her in the ribs before she managed to get out of the house.

Barnes' mother then went back into the house out of fear for her dog and saw her son standing in the kitchen.

He moved a six-inch knife towards her face, and screamed at her to leave, Mr Myatt said.

Neighbours attended and attempted to calm Barnes down but he swore at them and proceeded to stab the garden table with the knife until the blade snapped off.

Police were called and Barnes then went back inside the flat and barricaded himself inside for 20 minutes.

Officers managed to persuade him to come out of the flat and he was arrested, the court heard.

Barnes was sentenced to two years in prison and will serve half in custody before his release on licence.

Nasser Al-Rashed

Nasser Al-Rashed, 25, of Linkway, Dagenham - Credit: Essex Police

Nasser Al-Rashed, 25, was jailed for more than five years after being caught with crack cocaine and heroin during a police search.

Al-Rashed, of Linkway, Dagenham, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday after admitting supplying Class A drugs in Colchester.

He was arrested in London on May 19 after police tracked the 'Ash' drugs line and a mobile phone which was sending bulk marketing messages to users.

He was found to be in possession of two mobile phones, one of which was linked to a second drugs line.

In a subsequent search of an address linked to him, officers found crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, valued at about £4,600.

He was sentenced to a total of five years and nine months in prison.