Jailed in Suffolk: the criminals put behind bars this week

Troy Best, Gregory Atkins and Lee Dunn are among those jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who stole the ashes of a woman's dead husband, and a “nightmare neighbour” who was carrying a machete and threatened to bomb a resident of the flats where he lived are among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Troy Best

Troy Best, 18, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for 32 months. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Troy Best, 18, was jailed for 32 months after he was found with 240 wraps of cocaine and heroin in Ipswich.

Best, of Kirkdale, London, admitted possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Police who raided a house in Ipswich found him lying on a bed and saw him drop some packages on to the bed, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He was searched and drugs and £1,300 cash were found in his pocket, said Charles Judge, prosecuting.

A total of 241 wraps were found in his possession including 159 containing heroin and 82 of crack cocaine.

He will serve his time at a young offenders institution.

Lee Dunn

Lee Dunn, from Felixstowe, was jailed for 12 years and eight months at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Lee Dunn, was jailed for 12 years and eight months after being unveiled as a major player in a £2million conspiracy to supply drugs.

Dunn, of Alexandra Road, Felixstowe, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

He was arrested after messages were uncovered showing him arranging multiple deals of cannabis and cocaine over two and a half months from March to June 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said Dunn had a role in the supply of 23 kgs of cocaine and around 800kgs of cannabis.

Sentencing him on Thursday, July 7, Judge Emma Peters said he’d been high up in an organised crime group and had become involved in the conspiracy to supply drugs between March and June 2020 just weeks after being released on licence from a nine year prison sentence for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Gregory Atkins

Gregory Atkins, of Colchester, was jailed for 18 months at Ipswich Crown Court where he was described as a "nightmare neighbour". - Credit: Essex Police

Gregory Atkins, 45, was jailed for 18 months after he carried a machete and threatened to bomb a resident of the flats where he lived.

Atkins, who lived at flats in Riparian Square, Colchester, had denied possessing a machete, assault by beating and racially aggravated harassment but was convicted by a jury after an earlier trial.

He had the machete in a sheath hanging from his shoulder under his jacket when he threatened to “slice up” the neighbour’s body and to kill him while being racially abusive to him during the incident outside their flats.

Atkins had also approached another neighbour in a car park outside their flats with the machete visible under his jacket to speak to him about something he was upset about and assaulted him.

The neighbour later told police he thought Atkins was going to kill him, said Claire Matthews, prosecuting.

Anthony Beech

Anthony Beech, of Lowestoft, has been jailed - Credit: Suffolk police

Anthony Beech, 43, was jailed for 29 months after burgling a home in Lowestoft.

Beech, 43, of Marbella Green, Lowestoft, admitted burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Anthony Beech smashed a kitchen window of the home in Cotmer Road, Lowestoft, on January 15 this year and stole a purse, cash and a mini disc player.

John Farmer, prosecuting at Thursday's crown court hearing, said damage valued at £200 was caused to the window and there was an untidy search of the house.

Beech was arrested after DNA found in blood on the broken window matched his profile and during his arrest he was found in possession of a lock knife.

Carl Brown

Carl Brown, from Colchester was jailed for 50 months, at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Essex Police

Carl Brown, 37, was jailed for four years and two months after he stole the ashes of a woman’s dead husband during a string of burglaries in the Colchester area.

Brown, of Clarendon Way, Colchester, admitted 14 offences, including five offences of burglary, five of fraud, two offences of taking a car without consent and offences of theft and aggravated vehicle taking which were all committed between September 2020 and November 2021.

The burglaries included two burglaries at houses in Butt Road, Colchester, while his victims slept upstairs.

One occupier woke up at 4am to see their front door open and discovered bank cards and their car had been taken, before noticing their card had been used at a nearby Co-op.

The car was later found in a damaged state resulting in the owner having to pay a £350 excess on his insurance policy.

Another homeowner woke up to find a child’s school bag containing four pairs of shoes, including ballet pumps and tap shoes, had been stolen by Brown.

Other offences committed by Brown included the theft of beer and soft drinks during a burglary at the Horse and Groom pub in Wivenhoe and taking a car from a driveway during a burglary at a house in Kings Meadow Road in Colchester.

Barry Gilbert, for Brown, said his client hadn’t deliberately stolen the ashes.