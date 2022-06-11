Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this month

The faces of those jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Archant/Suffolk police

A county lines drug dealer found with nearly 50 wraps of heroin and cocaine and two brothers who were involved in dealing drugs in Suffolk have been jailed this week.

Rhys Shekleton and Glyn Shekleton

The two brothers were involved in dealing cocaine and other drugs in Suffolk and have been given jail sentences totalling more than six years.

Rhys Shekleton (left) and his Glyn Shekleton (right) were sentenced on Friday - Credit: Suffolk police

Sentencing 30-year-old Rhys Shekleton and his 24-year-old brother Glyn Shekleton, Judge David Pugh said that because they had been street dealing drugs for more than four years he had to pass immediate prison sentences on them.

The pair admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and ketamine between December 2016 and January 2021 and possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply on January 29 last year.

Glyn Shekleton, of Jewel Road, Walthamstow, also admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis and obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty.

Rhys Shekleton, also of Jewel Road, Walthamstow, was jailed for 42 months and his brother was jailed for 38 months.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court said police officers who executed a search warrant at the brothers’ family home seized a number of phones, notebooks with tick lists, cash and quantities of cocaine and cannabis.

She said the drugs seized had a minimum value of £7,000 and a maximum value, if sold in street deals, of £23,000.

Evaristo Mendes

The 22-year-old has been jailed for 28 months after he was found with nearly 50 wraps of heroin and cocaine in Christchurch Park in Ipswich.

Sentencing Mendes Judge Martyn Levett said he travelled to Ipswich from London a week before his arrest to carry out a reconnaissance of the area to find the best place to sell drugs with the aim of getting money to pay for a deposit on a flat.

Evaristo Mendes was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

He said Mendes had told a probation officer that one of his friends had been going abroad and had asked Mendes to take the drugs off him for £200 and he had thought he could make “easy” money from them.

Jailing Mendes for 28 months Judge Levett said the sentence would allow him to start a mechanical engineering degree at university in September next year.

Mendes, 22, of High Street, Thornton Heath, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply in April last year.

The court heard he was found in possession of 21 wraps of crack cocaine and 28 wraps of heroin and £264 cash which Judge Levett said was the cash equivalent of 20 wraps of class A drugs.



