'Violent and abusive' Ipswich man facing jail following rape trial
A “violent and abusive” Ipswich man is facing a jail term after being convicted of rape.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( October 1) was 30-year-old Samuel James, of Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich, who had denied five offences of rape and two charges of assault.
James was convicted of three offences of rape but was cleared of the remaining two offences of rape and the two offences of assault by penetration.
Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until December 2 and remanded James in custody.
During the trial, it was alleged that James used sex “as a weapon” and felt entitled to have sex with the woman regardless of what she wanted.
On one occasion James, who was described as “violent and abusive”, had allegedly struck the woman during sex and had put his hands round her throat, said Brian Reece, prosecuting.
Mr Reece alleged that James had raped the woman and said she claimed she’d been raped on “50 to 100” occasions by James.
He said that after the woman contacted the police James had denied the allegations and accused her of having mental health issues.
Giving evidence James described the allegations as “vile and disgusting” and said he’d never had sex with anyone without their consent.