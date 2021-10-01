News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

'Violent and abusive' Ipswich man facing jail following rape trial

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:07 PM October 1, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Samuel James from Ipswich has been found guilty of three offences of rape - Credit: Archant

A “violent and abusive” Ipswich man is facing a jail term after being convicted of rape.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( October 1) was 30-year-old Samuel James, of Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich, who had denied five offences of rape and two charges of assault.

James was convicted of three offences of rape but was cleared of the remaining two offences of rape and the two offences of assault by penetration.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until December 2 and remanded James in custody.

During the trial, it was alleged that James used sex “as a weapon” and felt entitled to have sex with the woman regardless of what she wanted.

On one occasion James, who was described as “violent and abusive”, had allegedly struck the woman during sex and had put his hands round her throat, said Brian Reece, prosecuting.

Mr Reece alleged that James had raped the woman and said she claimed she’d been raped on “50 to 100” occasions by James.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after 12-hour police negotiation in Ipswich
  2. 2 Police negotiators and firearms officers called to Ipswich incident
  3. 3 Ipswich market traders face struggle to survive
  1. 4 Severe delays on A14 as car crashes into barrier
  2. 5 Alternative theories on Corrie McKeague disappearance in police statement
  3. 6 Man, 30, caught in police sting trying to communicate with decoy girl
  4. 7 Man who had sex with schoolgirl 'stole her childhood'
  5. 8 Footbridge reopening nears as new beams installed
  6. 9 MP's addresses care concerns at Ipswich medical practice
  7. 10 Mental health patient sectioned after throwing coffee in worker's face

He said that after the woman contacted the police James had denied the allegations and accused her of having mental health issues.

Giving evidence James described the allegations as “vile and disgusting” and said he’d never had sex with anyone without their consent.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dangerous driver Michael Garnham was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Teenager jailed for 'worst example of dangerous driving'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The former pool at HMS Ganges. Picture: Julian Garwood/Flickr

Plans submitted to demolish historic swimming pool

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Child rapist Christopher Banham

Ipswich Crown Court

'Repulsive' child rapist's sentence cut by almost three years on appeal

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon