Man released under investigation following armed police incident

Published: 1:28 PM October 5, 2021

Curriers Lane was closed to traffic during the incident - Credit: Archant

A man arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident in Ipswich involving armed police has been released under investigation.

A man in his 60s was arrested after firearms officers and negotiators spent nearly 12 hours outside a property near the town centre last week.

Police cordoned off a section of Currier's Lane, near Suffolk Magistrates' Court, shortly after 4am on Thursday, after officers received reports of concerns for a man's welfare.

Officers entered the property at about 3.30pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police later said the incident had been safely resolved and that no one had suffered any injuries.

The man was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

On Monday, a spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A male in his 60s has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."