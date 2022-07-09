Man got schoolgirl to watch porn

Dale Day appeared at Ipswich Crown Court charged with a number of child sex offences - Credit: Archant

A 35-year-old Ipswich man has admitted a string of child sex offences including getting a schoolgirl to watch porn.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (July 8) was Dale Day, of Coniston Square West, Ipswich.

He admitted seven offences of causing or inciting a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity between November 1, 2021, and May 1 this year.

He also admitted two offences of causing a child to watch an image of a person involved in sexual activity and one offence of engaging in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of gaining sexual gratification.

He also admitted being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order ( SHPO) imposed at Ipswich Crown Court in December 2019.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case for two weeks and ordered Day, who is in custody, to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis.



