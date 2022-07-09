News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man got schoolgirl to watch porn

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM July 9, 2022
An Ipswich surveying company has admitted using cold calling to mis-sell foam loft insulation at the homes of Suffolk

Dale Day appeared at Ipswich Crown Court charged with a number of child sex offences - Credit: Archant

A 35-year-old Ipswich man has admitted a string of child sex offences including getting a schoolgirl to watch porn.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (July 8) was Dale Day, of Coniston Square West, Ipswich.

He admitted seven offences of causing or inciting a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity between November 1, 2021, and May 1 this year.

He also admitted two offences of causing a child to watch an image of a person involved in sexual activity and one offence of engaging in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of gaining sexual gratification.

He also admitted being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order ( SHPO) imposed at Ipswich Crown Court in December 2019.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case for two weeks and ordered Day, who is in custody, to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis.


Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Beth Mead celebrates scoring for England – Greene King is offering free pints to people who share her surname

Pubs

How to get a free pint at a Suffolk pub if you have one of 23 surnames

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man was arrested in Ipswich yesterday by the Metropolitan Police 

Suffolk Live News

Suspected right-wing terrorist arrested in Ipswich by Met Police

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ranelagh Primary School has been rated as 'Good' by Ofsted for the second time in a row.

Ipswich primary school rated 'Good' by Ofsted for second time in row

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
Lidl Futura Park

Retail

Work starts on new Ipswich Lidl store at Futura Park

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon