Former Town player was killed hours before clinic appointment, jury told

Ex-Ipswich Town player Dalian Atkinson was killed hours before he was due to attend an appointment at a private health clinic, a jury has been told.

The second day of a re-trial of Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith was told Mr Atkinson’s mental state became disturbed – probably due to a build-up of toxins linked to renal failure – in the hours before he was tasered and kicked in the head by Pc Benjamin Monk.

Monk was convicted of manslaughter last year by a jury which was unable to reach a verdict on an assault charge faced by his 32-year-old West Mercia Police colleague Bettley-Smith.

Prosecutors allege Bettley-Smith “lashed out” several times with a baton at Mr Atkinson, causing actual bodily harm which did not contribute to the former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Town star’s death in the early hours of Monday, August 15, 2016.

Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, who denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before the ex-footballer's death in August 2016, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. - Credit: PA

Giving evidence to jurors at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Mr Atkinson’s partner Karen Wright said she had been due to drive him to a clinic in Cheshire for an afternoon appointment on August 15.

Ms Wright told the jury her late partner had left a friend’s house in the early hours to travel to his father’s home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire.

She told the court she spoke by telephone with Mr Atkinson after he had arrived in Meadow Close, where he was tasered three times, before being taken to hospital.

Describing her partner, who was being treated for kidney failure and heart problems, as “always a gentle, loving, lovely man,” she said: “He was very conscious of his health. He was jogging again in February 2016 so he was getting fit."

She added that he was "elated" about having a hospital appointment the next day.

On the evening of August 14, Ms Wright said, Mr Atkinson mentioned “the messiah” and pulled out a dialysis line which had left him in constant pain.

She and a friend had tried to prevent Mr Atkinson leaving the house, Ms Wright said, but he took the keys to her car and drove away at around 1am.

During a call to Mr Atkinson’s mobile Ms Wright made at around 1.30am, the retired footballer said he was at his father’s house and she heard voices she did not recognise in the background.

Bettley-Smith denies assault, claiming she acted lawfully in Meadow Close while trying to protect others.

The trial continues.