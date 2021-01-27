Ipswich man admits importing drug known as 'liquid ecstasy'
- Credit: Getty Images
An Ipswich man has admitted illegally importing a drug known as 'liquid ecstasy'.
Daniel Colorado pleaded guilty to a total of three drug offences at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old admitted improperly importing class C drug gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL) on June 5, 2019.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of the same drug with intent to supply and possessing the Class A drug methylamphetamine – also known simply as meth – on July 5, 2019.
The court heard that quantities of GBL were seized in transit by HM Customs and Excise and at Colorado's Elliott Street address in Ipswich.
Sentencing was adjourned for the defence to draft a basis of plea to one of the charges and to obtain a medical report.
Prosecutors have been given four weeks to respond to the basis of plea and to provide expert evidence on the potential harm caused by the drug.
Most Read
- 1 First phase of new 2,000 home site approved
- 2 Danger warning after seal pup rescued from fishing net by member of public
- 3 £40,000 of cash and large amount of cocaine seized in Ipswich
- 4 Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown
- 5 Pensioner 'could not help himself' viewing indecent images of children
- 6 Former Ipswich nightclub to become Network Rail base
- 7 New bid for supermarket on Anglia Retail Park could be submitted
- 8 Large drop in coronavirus cases in Ipswich as county cases continue to fall
- 9 First doses administered at Ipswich's mass vaccination centre
- 10 Covid rips through Suffolk care homes again with deaths up 50% in a week
A further hearing has been listed to take place during the week of March 15 to decide if a Newton trial is required to establish the material facts on which Colorado should be sentenced.
Judge Emma Peters listed sentencing for the week of April 12 and told Colorado: "You have pleaded guilty to these three charges and you now have to be sentenced – but there are a number of things that need to be done first.
"First, you will have to enter a basis of plea. After that, the prosecution will give their view as to whether there needs to be a Newton hearing.
"Because this is a relatively new drug, the prosecution are going to need some expert evidence on the likelihood of harm – and your lawyers are going to do the same."
Colorado was awarded bail with a condition that he attends any appointments arranged with the probation service between his conviction and sentencing.