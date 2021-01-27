Ipswich man admits importing drug known as 'liquid ecstasy'

Published: 11:30 AM January 27, 2021

An Ipswich man has admitted illegally importing a drug known as 'liquid ecstasy'.

Daniel Colorado pleaded guilty to a total of three drug offences at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old admitted improperly importing class C drug gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL) on June 5, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of the same drug with intent to supply and possessing the Class A drug methylamphetamine – also known simply as meth – on July 5, 2019.

The court heard that quantities of GBL were seized in transit by HM Customs and Excise and at Colorado's Elliott Street address in Ipswich.

Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sentencing was adjourned for the defence to draft a basis of plea to one of the charges and to obtain a medical report.

Prosecutors have been given four weeks to respond to the basis of plea and to provide expert evidence on the potential harm caused by the drug.

A further hearing has been listed to take place during the week of March 15 to decide if a Newton trial is required to establish the material facts on which Colorado should be sentenced.

Judge Emma Peters listed sentencing for the week of April 12 and told Colorado: "You have pleaded guilty to these three charges and you now have to be sentenced – but there are a number of things that need to be done first.

"First, you will have to enter a basis of plea. After that, the prosecution will give their view as to whether there needs to be a Newton hearing.

"Because this is a relatively new drug, the prosecution are going to need some expert evidence on the likelihood of harm – and your lawyers are going to do the same."

Colorado was awarded bail with a condition that he attends any appointments arranged with the probation service between his conviction and sentencing.







