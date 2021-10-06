Man accused of stabbing stranger in Ipswich street to face trial in new year

Published: 2:00 PM October 6, 2021

The trial of a man accused of stabbing a stranger in the middle of Ipswich has been postponed until the new year.

Daniel Marsden was due to go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court next Monday, October 11.

The scheduled trial date was vacated during a further case management hearing on Wednesday.

The delay will allow prosecutors to arrange video links to be established with witnesses, including the alleged victim, who has since moved to Lithuania.

Meanwhile, Marsden's lawyers will use the postponement to instruct an expert witness.

Marsden, 30, formerly of Lower Brook Street but currently residing in Norwich, is accused of stabbing a man in the hip just before midnight on October 17.

He has been charged with wounding the man with intent to grievous bodily harm.

He is also charged with possessing a silver kitchen knife, assaulting a woman inside a property in Lower Brook Street and assaulting a police officer by spitting at him at Ipswich Hospital later the same night.

Marsden was released on bail by Recorder Graham Huston, who instructed that the trial take place on a fixed date no earlier than January 3.