Man accused of stabbing stranger in Ipswich street to face trial in new year
- Credit: Archant
The trial of a man accused of stabbing a stranger in the middle of Ipswich has been postponed until the new year.
Daniel Marsden was due to go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court next Monday, October 11.
The scheduled trial date was vacated during a further case management hearing on Wednesday.
The delay will allow prosecutors to arrange video links to be established with witnesses, including the alleged victim, who has since moved to Lithuania.
Meanwhile, Marsden's lawyers will use the postponement to instruct an expert witness.
Marsden, 30, formerly of Lower Brook Street but currently residing in Norwich, is accused of stabbing a man in the hip just before midnight on October 17.
He has been charged with wounding the man with intent to grievous bodily harm.
Most Read
- 1 Owner of Miss Quirky Kicks fears shoplifters will force her out of business
- 2 Lorry becomes stuck under Ipswich bridge
- 3 One rescued after car becomes trapped in flood water
- 4 Great-grandmother wins £50,000 jackpot at Felixstowe Bingo
- 5 Woman stole more than £1,000 of alcohol from supermarket on two occasions
- 6 Gridlock in Ipswich after flooding caused by heavy rain
- 7 12 fire engines called to Ipswich office block
- 8 Former police officer struck colleague on backside with coat hanger
- 9 Families at Ribbans Park feel 'let down' over lack of leisure facilities
- 10 9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk
He is also charged with possessing a silver kitchen knife, assaulting a woman inside a property in Lower Brook Street and assaulting a police officer by spitting at him at Ipswich Hospital later the same night.
Marsden was released on bail by Recorder Graham Huston, who instructed that the trial take place on a fixed date no earlier than January 3.