Ipswich shop owner left with £22,500 debts after burglary, court told

A burglar who took part in a break-in at an Ipswich store during which cigarettes and other goods worth £16,000 were stolen will be sentenced on Tuesday, January 11.

The owner of the Penalty 2 convenience store at Ellenbrook Green had been unable to afford insurance for the premises and was left with debts of £22,500 following the raid, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Nicola May, prosecuting, said that shortly before the burglary the shop had received a bulk delivery of cigarettes which were stolen along with 88 lighters and tobacco with a total value of more than £6,000.

Miss May said the total value of the stolen goods was £16,260.

During the burglary on January 12 last year a shutter at the rear of the premises had been ripped off its frame and the intruders had spent nearly two hours collecting and removing goods, said Nicola May, prosecuting.

The burglars had been wearing jackets and hoods but police were able to identify 31-year-old Daniel Ruel as one of the burglars after officers recognised him from CCTV footage in a stock room.

Miss May said the shop had been fitted with shutters over the back door and the front window and there had also been an alarm and CCTV cameras.

In an impact statement the victim of the burglary, who took over the business in the summer of 2020, said he and his family had suffered mental trauma as a result of what happened.

He said he thought the security measures he’d put in place would have protected him from being burgled and he thought he should be repaid by the burglars for the financial loss he’d suffered.

On Monday, January 10, Ruel, of Springham Drive, Colchester, admitted burglary at the Penalty 2 store on January 12 last year during which a safe, a till drawer, £100 cash, alcohol, cigarettes, tobacco and a laptop computer.

He also admitted damaging a police cell.

Richard Kelly, for Ruel, said his client had been smoking drugs in a car with other men when the decision was made to commit the burglary.

He said Ruel had mental health issues and was the full-time carer for his partner who has a serious kidney complaint.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence until Tuesday and remanded Ruel in custody overnight.