Ipswich 'recluse' printed indecent images of girls

Published: 11:31 AM June 4, 2021

An Ipswich man has been warned he faces a possible jail sentence after being caught with almost 20,000 indecent images and videos of children.

Daniel Wells was due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court this week – but the hearing was adjourned for the probation service to compile a report on the 26-year-old.

Wells, of Wherstead Road, admitted five charges at an earlier hearing before magistrates on January 7, when the case was committed to the higher court for sentencing.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images.

On May 3, 2019, Wells was caught in possession of 1,656 images and 186 videos in the most serious category of indecency, along with 2,163 images and 101 videos in category B, and 13,375 images and 111 videos in category C, along with 15 printed category C images of girls aged between eight and 13.

He was also caught in possession of 20 extreme pornographic images involving an animal.

Representing Wells, Lynne Shirley asked the court for a pre-sentence report to include the contributions of a psychologist and GP.

She said Wells had Asperger's syndrome, anxiety and body dysmorphia, and had lived "effectively as a recluse" for the last 11 years.

Recorder Graham Huston adjourned sentencing until July 12 at the same court and released Wells on unconditional bail to meet with the probation service later this month.

He told Wells: "I'm adjourning sentencing to enable a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and for the author to liaise with a psychologist and GP.

"Understand that these are serious offences which cross the custody threshold, and all sentencing options will be available to the judge that sentences you.

"The fact I'm adjourning sentence and releasing you on unconditional bail must not be taken by you as an indication of the decision on that day."