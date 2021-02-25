Drunken man exposed himself to elderly woman

Published: 7:30 AM February 25, 2021

A drunken man exposed himself to an elderly woman in Felixstowe while rubbing tanning oil on his genitals, a court heard.

Dariusz Arbudzinski, 48, was wearing only a grey dressing gown when he showed up at the victim's home on June 12, 2020, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

The elderly woman was expecting a visitor so had unlocked her porch, and around 9.30am, she heard her gate open, Colette Harper, prosecutor, told the court.

The victim saw someone in her porch and assuming it was her visitor, opened the door, Mrs Harper said.

Arbudzinski was stood before her wearing just the dressing gown, which was open at the front, and nothing on his feet, the court heard.

The woman said Arbudzinski smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words, and she thought he was drunk.

Arbudzinski then removed a bottle of tanning oil and squirted some onto his hand before rubbing his leg and genitals in a circular motion, Mrs Harper said.

His penis was flaccid and he was not masturbating, the court heard.

The police were called and after locating Arbudzinski, a search of his home revealed a grey dressing gown and a bottle of tanning oil.

A victim personal statement was read to the court by Mrs Harper, and the elderly lady said the incident had made her feel "very vulnerable and even more isolated than before".

She added she now felt anxious when people came to the door and sometimes felt "like a prisoner" within the four walls of her own home.

Arbudzinski, of Coronation Drive, Felixstowe, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich for sentence on Wednesday after being previously convicted at a trial.

He had denied the charge but was found guilty of exposure by magistrates at a trial on January 5.

Matthew Swash, mitigating, said Arbudzinski had separated from his wife in 2016 and had been affected by the death of a friend.

He said: "He has reduced his alcohol intake substantially. This case has taken over his life, he is very sorry for what he did."

Mr Swash said his client had been diagnosed with depression and added there had been no further contact between Arbudzinski and the victim.

Magistrates sentenced Arbudzinski to a 12-month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.

He was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the victim, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Arbudzinski was also handed a 12-month restraining order, banning any contact with the victim.